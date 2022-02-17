Business Vietnam sees opportunities for spices exports to India The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency’s Export Promotion Center (PROMOCEN) has announced a virtual event to take place later this month serving trade connection between Vietnam and India regarding spices and flavourings.

Business HSBC Vietnam partners with Trungnam group in renewable energy projects HSBC Vietnam has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for evaluating and providing financing solutions with a focus on sustainability with the Trung Nam Construction Investment Corporation (Trungnam Group), one of the largest renewable energy developers in Vietnam, according to Saigon Giai Phong newspaper.