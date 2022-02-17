Agricultural exports expected to surge this year
A lot of agricultural products have been shipped to difficult markets like Japan, the Republic of Korea and Australia after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, giving exporters hope for a successful year.
Processing aloe vera for export at GC Food Company in Dong Nai province (Photo tuoitre.vn)
Nguyen Van Thu, director of GC Food Company in Dong Nai province, said his firm shipped a container of aloe vera and coconut jelly on the first day after the holidays, which ended on February 6.
He targets total export value of 350 billion VND (15.2 million USD) this year, up 67 percent from 2021.
"To achieve the plan, our company will build one more agricultural produce freezing factory at a cost of 100 billion VND to improve preservation of goods for export to markets such as Japan, the Republic of Korea and the Middle East."
Nguyen Dinh Tung, general director of Vina T&T, said consignments of mango and durian was shipped to Australia soon after the holidays.
“We also exported 20 containers of ST25 fragrant rice to the US.”
Pham Thai Binh, general director of Trung An Hi-tech Agriculture Joint Stock Company in Can Tho city, said one consignment of goods each was sent to Malaysia, Germany and Qatar on February 6.
Many executives at export businesses and analysts expect 2022 to be a successful year for Vietnam's agricultural exports.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to make plans to achieve exports of more than 50 billion USD this year./.