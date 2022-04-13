Business Commercial banks tighten real estate lending Some banks have temporarily stopped providing loans to the real estate sector in the short term in the wake of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)'s policy on controlling credit growth in risky areas.

Business Ninh Thuan develops mega hi tech agriculture The south-central province of Ninh Thuan plans to have hi-tech agriculture become a key industry posting value growth of between 30 and 40 percent each year.

Videos Vietnam Expo 2022 kicks off in Hanoi The opening ceremony of the 31st Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2022) took place on April 13 with the theme “Accompanying businesses in the digital era”.

Business 1.5 billion USD needed for building container vessel fleet Approximately 1.5 billion USD is needed to build new ships, purchase old ones, and rent and buy containers for Vietnam’s container vessel fleet, according to the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA).