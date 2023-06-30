Business Number of firms resuming operations increases threefold in June A total of 7,100 businesses resumed their operations in June, up 19.3% month-on-month, and a 3.2-fold increase compared to the same month last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Tuyen Quang posts highest GRDP growth among 11 northern mountainous provinces The northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang posted a gross regional domestic products (GRDP) growth of 7.55% in the first half of this year, the General Statistics Office announced on June 29.

Business VinFast to launch EV exhibitions across Vietnam VinFast, the subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingoup will give the public a look at its new lineup of electric cars (EVs) at an exhibition running from July 7 to September 20.

Business Vietnamese fruits conquering US market The first batch of fresh lychee has arrived in the US, opening up big opportunities for the specialty and other Vietnamese fruits to conquer the demanding market.