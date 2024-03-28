Agro-forestry-fisheries products nearly double in Q1
Total export revenue from agro-forestry-fisheries products in the first three months of this year is estimated at 13.53 billion USD, up 21.8% over the same period last year; and this results in a trade surplus of 3.36 billion USD, a rise of 96.5%, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Total export revenue from agro-forestry-fisheries products in the first three months of this year is estimated at 13.53 billion USD, up 21.8% over the same period last year; and this results in a trade surplus of 3.36 billion USD, a rise of 96.5%, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
In March alone, the figure hit 4.85 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 6%. Of the total, the contribution from major agricultural products was 2.75 billion USD, major forestry products 1.22 billion USD, aquatic products 653 million USD, and livestock 43.6 million USD.
In the first quarter of this year, upturn has been seen in the export value of all exports, including agricultural products (31.1%), forestry products (18.8%), aquatic products (1.9%), and coffee (44.4%).
There are four products recording export revenue of over 1 billion USD, namely wood (2.32 billion USD), fruits and vegetable (1.23 billion USD), rice (1.37 billion USD), and coffee (1.9 billion USD).
Meanwhile, many products enjoy a rise in export prices, including rice, coffee, rubber, and peppercorn.
Strong rise has been seen in the export revenue from major markets, including Asia with 16.6%, the US 27.2%, Europe 34.8%, Oceana 22.9%, and Africa 21.6%.
So far, China, the US, and Japan have still been the three leading markets of Vietnamese agro-forestry-fisheries products, with respective consumption of 20.2%, 19.9%, and 7% of Vietnam’s total export volume.
The MARD said that along with guiding farmers in applying suitable crop and livestock structure, it will focus on developing domestic and foreign markets for the agro-forestry-fisheries products, and creating favourable conditions for exporting activities./.