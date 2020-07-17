Business SPG Invest wants to pour investment into industrial park in Can Tho Australia-based SPG Invest wants to pour investment into an industrial park in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to help its customers set up plants in the locality.

Business CAAV: All Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have valid licenses The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed on July 17 that all Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines have valid licenses.

Business Fitch Solutions: Vietnam to gain from shifts in apparel manufacturing Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar are among a few Asian nations set to gain the most from shifts in apparel manufacturing, according to a recent report from Fitch Solutions. ​