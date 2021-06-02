Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - There were 122,000 flights from and to Vietnamese airports in the first five months of this year, down 5.9 percent year-on-year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

The number of passengers stood at 25.5 million, down 4.9 percent. Of these, 116,000 were international passengers, down 98.3 percent, while the remainder were local travellers, up 27.7 percent.

Vietnamese carriers catered to 12.8 million passengers, up 1.8 percent year-on-year, including 66,000 international passengers, down 97.5 percent, and 12.7 million local travellers, up 28.3 percent.

Passenger numbers were 1.35 million in May, down 27.8 percent year-on-year, of whom 14,000 were international passengers, up 55.6 percent, and 1.32 million were domestic passengers, down 28.8 percent.

Some 570,000 tonnes of cargo were transported during the period, up 15 percent year-on-year.

CAAV General Director Dinh Viet Thang said the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously damaged civil aviation activities around the country, with domestic airlines being the hardest hit./.