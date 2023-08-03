Airfares for four-day National Day holidays soar
Even though the National Day (September 2) holidays is still nearly a month away, surveys indicated that prices of domestic flight tickets have been pushed up.
Accordingly, the prices of round-trip tickets for flights from September 1 to September 4 from Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City to tourist attractions such as Da Nang, Da Lat, Hue and Nha Trang range from 3-4 million VND (126 - 168 USD), doubling the normal prices.
Airlines hope for a higher travel demand during this upcoming holidays compared to the Hung Kings' Commemoration Day and the National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1) holidays this year.
They are collaborating with relevant agencies to apply modern technological solutions, especially the automated passport scanning system and electronic identity verification accounts, in order to provide passengers with safe and comfortable flights.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), the use of Level 2 electronic identification (VNeID) authentication has been applied from August 2 for air passengers on domestic flights.
The airlines said the use of the VNeID app helps facilitate management at the airports and minimises security risks while saving time in processing procedures. This is one of the important measures aimed at enhancing the quality of aviation services of Vietnam.
Previously, the Ministry of Transport piloted the integration of VNeID through a QR code reader to serve passengers’ check-in at 22 airports nationwide from June 1./.