Business “Enterprises meeting Vietnamese business culture standards” to be honoured The Vietnam Association of Business Culture Development and the organising committee for the campaign on business culture development in Vietnam (known as Committee 248) on August 2 organised a press briefing about the 3rd National Culture and Business Forum and the programme certifying enterprises that meet Vietnamese business culture standards.

Business Positive economic outlook predicted for Vietnam in H2 International organisations and media have continued to make positive assessment of Vietnam’s economic recovery and outlook in the second half of 2023.

Business Passengers welcome VNeID use for air travel check-in As Noi Bai International Airport officially started the implementation of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV)’ s direction on the use of Level 2 electronic identification (VNeID) authentication for air passengers on domestic flights from August 2, the airport saw passengers eager to the application.