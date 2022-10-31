Business Infographic Vietnam-China trade value China has remained Vietnam’s biggest trade partner, while Vietnam has continued to be the sixth largest trade partner of the neighbouring country, and the biggest in ASEAN despites impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical upheavals in the world. Two-way trade was valued at 165.8 billion USD in 2021, up 24.6% from the previous year.

Business CATL, VinFast reach strategic cooperation to promote global e-mobility Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) and Vietnamese automaker VinFast on October 31 signed a Memorandum of Understanding on global strategic cooperation to expand collaboration in developing electric vehicles.