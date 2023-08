An airplane of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines . (Source: VNA)

More than 5,300 flights are scheduled to operate during the peak travel period from August 31 to September 5, providing a total of 1.06 million seats in order to meet passengers' demand during the National Day (September 2) holidays.The number of seats offered represents an approximately 20% increase compared to normal periods and a slight decrease of 3% from the same period last year.According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam ( CAAV ), currently, airfare prices are stable, showing a little difference from the peak summer season. It is noteworthy that as of August 18, the occupancy rate for the four-day upcoming holidays remained relatively low.For such main routes from/to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, the rate has only reached around 30-40% for newly scheduled flights. Meanwhile, tourist routes (except for flights from Hanoi to Phu Quoc, Binh Dinh, and Con Dao, and those from HCM City to Binh Dinh, which have a booking rate above 40%) have logged occupancy rates ranging from 25% to below 40%.The Ministry of Transport has requested the CAAV to enhance airport security and safety during the holidays, with special attention to Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai airports.