Almost 20 Vietnamese firms take part in India Int’l Trade Fair
Nearly 20 Vietnamese firms in various areas are participating in the 39th India International Trade Fair (IITF), which began in New Delhi on November 14.
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau (second from the left) visit Vietnam's booth at the ongoing 39th India International Trade Fair (IITF) in New Delhi. (Photo: VNA)
The companies, led by Do Quoc Hung, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Asia-Africa Market Department, have brought processed food, agricultural products, fruits, handicrafts, machinery, and home appliances to the fair.
The multi-product exhibition, held by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), is the largest annual fair in the country. This year’s event, themed “Ease of Doing Business,” will run for two weeks, with the first five days reserved for enterprises. The fair will be open to the general public in the nine following days.
On display at the exhibition are consumer goods, processed food, textiles and garments, footwear, banking and finance services, interior & exterior decor, electronics and telecommunication devices, kitchenware, handicraft, fine art, and toys.
The event is an opportunity for Vietnamese firms to promote their products, learn from others’ experience and look for local partners.
Last year, the IITF attracted more than 7,000 exhibitors from Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, China, the Republic of Korea, UAE, Afghanistan, Iran, Belarus, Russia, Germany and more.
Trade between Vietnam and India reached 10.7 billion USD in 2018, up 39 percent from 2017. The two countries target 15 billion USD by 2020.
India has, to date, run 208 FDI projects in Vietnam with total registered capital of 878 million USD, ranking 26th out of 129 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian nation./.