Business Food industry holds great potential for investment attraction Amidst the expanding agro-forestry-fisheries sector, the food processing industry is expected to grow strongly with great potential for luring more investment, according to experts.​

Business Central bank warns of NPLs from transport projects The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has said it would continue to direct credit institutions to strictly control credit in potentially-risky areas such as real estate and securities, especially Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Build-Transfer (BT) transport projects.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on November 15 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,144 VND per USD on November 15, down 1 VND from the previous day (November 14).