Business Vinh Phuc approves 81-million-USD project on industrial park development The People's Committee of northern Vinh Phuc province on March 5 granted investment certificates for the construction of the Phuc Yen Industrial Park project worth of 2 trillion VND (81 million USD) for the two companies.

Business Tax sector to tighten management for e-commerce activities The rapid development of e-commerce in recent times has posed significant challenges to the tax management in Vietnam. The tax sector is coordinating with relevant ministries and branches to seek suitable solutions to development requirements and practices serving tax management and preventing tax loss.

Business South American firms interested in Vietnamese market: Economist Vietnam – a populous country with rapid economic growth and sound engagement in the global supply chain - has attracted interest from South American enterprises, according to Dr. Ignacio Bartesaghi, Director of the International Business Institute of the Catholic University of Uruguay.

Business Significant pressure on corporate bonds maturing in 2024 The pressure of corporate bonds maturing in 2024 remains significant, with many businesses needing to pay trillions of Vietnamese dong in bonds that are due for investors.