Ambassador of the ocean

Nguyen Viet Hung or Lekima Hung has travelled 7,000km of coastline in 28 provinces across Vietnam to take photos of ocean plastic waste.
VNA
Friday, August 9, 2019 - 15:43:00
Print
Five dead, 14 missing as consequences of storm Wipha
Ca Mau sea dyke at risk of breaching
Mekong Delta suffers from coastal erosion, landslides
Ca Mau province tackles climate change
Central Highlands locality struggles with drought
Hon Mu Farm – Home to eco-friendly items
Severe cold spell chills Hanoians
Muong Lat still isolated after historic floods