Ambassador visits Vietnamese community in Russia’s Krasnodar city
Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia led by Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi have visited Vietnamese people in Russia’s southern city of Krasnodar.
Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi (standing) speaks at the meeting with Vietnamese people in Krasnodar city on August 6. (Photo: VNA)
During the trip on August 6, the delegation visited some commercial establishments, a market where many expatriates do business, and Royal City Mall - a trade centre built and owned by Vietnamese people.
Talking to the delegation, Do Minh Chanh, Chairman of the Vietnamese People’s Association in Krasnodar region, said there are about 100 Vietnamese families with over 500 members, together with 30 students from the country, in Krasnodar at present.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, they had frequently organised community activities to enhance solidarity, he said, noting Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine has been affecting their business and daily activities.
Ambassador Khoi thanked the Vietnamese community in Krasnodar for assisting the compatriots stranded in the south and east of Ukraine to return to the homeland via Russia. He also appreciated their contributions to Vietnam’s combat against COVID-19.
The diplomat informed the expatriates about Vietnam’s recent successes while analysing impacts of the current world situation, especially Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.
He highly valued the community’s solidarity, asking them to uphold this tradition to surmount uncertainties caused by the West’s sanctions against Russia.
At the meeting, Khoi also fielded questions from the community and wished them more successes, development, and contributions to the homeland./.