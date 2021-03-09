Business Hoa Phat steel sales down 25 percent in February Leading steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group sold a total of 439,000 tonnes of steel in February, a decline of 25 percent compared to January.

Business Bac Giang aims to lure 1.3 billion USD of investment in 2021 The northern province of Bac Giang is working hard to complete the target of attracting about 1.3 billion USD worth of investment in 2021, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Anh Duong.

Business WB, Green Climate Fund help Vietnam spur energy efficiency investments The World Bank (WB), acting on behalf of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), has signed a 11.3-million-USD grant with the State Bank of Vietnam to support the development of a commercial financing market for industrial energy efficiency investments.