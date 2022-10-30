Participants at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria hosted a ceremony in Algiers on October 29 to mark the 60th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries (October 28, 1962 - 2022).



Ambassdor Nguyen Thanh Vinh recalled the development of the traditional friendship and solidarity relationship between the two countries, saying the bilateral relations have been increasingly expanded through multifacted cooperation.

In recent years, bilateral cooperation mechanisms such as the Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee and the Political Consultation between the two Foreign Ministries have served as a basis for orienting cooperation fields between Vietnam and Algeria.



According to data from Algeria's National Agency for the Promotion of Foreign Trade (ALGEX), two-way trade between Vietnam and the African nation reached 262.5 million USD in 2021, and 140 million USD in the first six months of 2022.



Regarding investment, the oil and gas exploration and production project invested by Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) has become a typical project for the economic cooperation between the two countries.



The cultural cooperation has always been a bright spot in the relations between the two countries, Ambassdor Vinh said.



During his visit to Vietnam in 2018, Algerian Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel said that the two countries share many similarities, and Vietnam has a special place in the heart of Algerian people./.