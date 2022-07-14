Business PM orders work start on new terminal of Tan Son Nhat airport in Q3 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recently ordered construction of Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport be started in the third quarter of 2022 and the facility be put into use in September 2024.

Business UK hands over national trade repository to Vietnam The British Government handed over the Vietnam national trade repository (VNTR) to the Vietnamese side at a ceremony on July 13.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on July 14 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,201 VND/USD on July 14, up 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Rice exports hit 1.72 billion USD in H1 2022 Vietnam exported 3.52 million tonnes of rice in the first half of 2022, for a year-on-year rise of 16.2%, raking in about 1.72 billion USD. Rice was one of 28 commodities with export revenue exceeding 1 billion USD in the first half.