Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong (Source: VNA)

– The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam has held a reception in Hanoi to celebrate the 69th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (January 18, 1950-2019).Speaking at the event, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong said that the traditional neighbourly friendship between Vietnam and China, nurtured by leaders Ho Chi Minh and Mao Zedong and generations of the two countries’ leaders, has become a valuable asset of the two nations and an important factor contributing to the victory of the revolutionary cause, the struggle for national liberation and the socialism building process in each country.The two countries should work together to continue fostering the relations, for the practical benefits of the two peoples, and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world, he suggested.The minister spoke highly of developments in the bilateral relations in 2018, and confirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people wish to coordinate with the Chinese side to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of the bilateral ties.He expressed his belief that both sides will maintain close cooperation and implement agreements and common perceptions effectively and seriously in 2019, thus helping deepen the bilateral ties.Addressing the reception, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo recalled outstanding achievements in the two countries’ relations over the past 69 years.He affirmed China is willing to work with Vietnam to realise common perceptions of the two countries’ senior leaders and intensify cooperation in all fields to bring about practical benefits to both peoples.-VNA