Business Ministry of Transport: Long way to go to fully disburse this year’s public investment As of the end of September, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) had disbursed 53.7% of total public investment planned for this year, higher than the national average of 47%, according to Luu Quang Thin, deputy head of the MoT’s Planning and Investment Department.

Business Vietjet offers promotions every Monday Budget carrier Vietjet will be offering attractive promotion for all passengers flying internationally every Monday from now to December 19.

Business 2.97 billion USD in FDI poured into HCM City in 9 months Ho Chi Minh City attracted 2.97 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) this year to September 20, a year-on-year increase of 26.1%, according to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnam-Canada Business Association debuts The Vietnam-Canada Business Association (VCB Association) made its debut in Ottawa on October 1, meeting the Vietnamese and Canadian business communities’ demand to meet, connect with and support each other during trade and investment activities.