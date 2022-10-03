Annual export of organic agricultural products reaches 335 mln USD
Vietnam has shipped its organic agricultural products to 180 countries over the world, earning an average of 335 million USD per year.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has shipped its organic agricultural products to 180 countries over the world, earning an average of 335 million USD per year.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the country’s area of organic cultivation surpasses 174,000 hectares, making it rank ninth out of 10 Asian countries with the largest area of organic agricultural land.
The country now has over 17,000 producers, 555 processors and 60 exporters involved in organic agriculture.
It set targets of organic production accounting for 2.5-3% of the total agricultural land area, and the product value per hectare being 1.5-1.8 times higher than that of non-organic production.
In the coming time, the ministry continues to work with localities to build concentrated organic agricultural production regions, promote origin traceability, and digitalisation of organic products./.