Business India looks to boost cotton exports to Vietnam The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), which is holding surplus stocks of cotton just ahead of the next harvest season, is trying to boost exports of cotton to Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Business PM demands continued restructuring of credit organisations The steering committee for the restructuring of credit organisations held a meeting in Hanoi on July 27 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Business Canadian firms eye on investment opportunities in Can Tho More and more Canadian businesses are eager to explore investment opportunities in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, especially in the spheres of hi-tech agriculture and waste treatment, said Canadian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Kyle Nanas.

Business Bac Giang encouraging production forest development The northern province of Bac Giang is encouraging entities, businesses, and households to invest in production forest development.