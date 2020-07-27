Another factory licensed to export milk to China
Vietnamese milk producs for sale at a supermarket (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Another Vietnamese factory has been granted with a transaction code to export dairy products to China, according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
The department said the Chinese General Administration of Customs on July 27 granted the code to the Saigon Dairy Factory of the Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk), allowing this plant to export flavoured fermented milk to this major market.
So far, Chinese authorities have permitted five companies and factories of Vietnam to sell dairy products to China.
They consist of TH True Milk (with sterilised and modified milk), Hanoimilk (fermented milk), Bel Vietnam (cheese), Thong Nhat Dairy Factory (condensed milk), and Saigon Dairy Factory (flavoured fermented milk)./.