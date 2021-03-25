Anti-dumping investigations launched into imported welding material products
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued Decision No. 947/QD-BCT on launching an anti-dumping investigation into some types of welding material products originated from China, Thailand and Cambodia.
The materials subjected to the investigation belong to the following HS codes: 7217.10.10; 7217.30.19; 7217.90.10; 7229.20.00; 7229.90.20; 7229.90.99; 8311.10.10; 8311.10.90; 8311.30.91; 8311.30.99; 8311.90.00.
According to the law, after initiating the investigation, the ministry will send questionnaires to relevant parties to collect information so as to analyse and evaluate the situation. If necessary, based on preliminary investigation results, the ministry may apply temporary anti-dumping measures to prevent losses for domestic production.
Along with information verification, the ministry will organise public consultations so that relevant parties can discuss and provide information and have a voice in the issue before giving out final conclusion.
At the same time, the ministry recommends all organisations and individuals that are importing, exporting, distributing, trading and using the investigated products to register as related parties and provide necessary information for the ministry to protect their legitimate rights and interests.
Besides, the ministry may apply retroactive anti-dumping duty on products subjected to taxation within 90 days before the imposition of temporary anti-dumping duty.
Therefore, the ministry recommended that organisations and individuals in the process of signing contracts for importing, distributing, trading and using goods under investigation should pay attention to the possibility of being subject to temporary anti-dumping and retroactive anti-dumping taxes./.
