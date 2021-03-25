Business Khanh Hoa promotes cooperation with Indian businesses The leader of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa called on Indian investors to explore its potential and strengths and the cooperation opportunities available in localities during an online conference to promote cooperation between the two sides on March 25.

Business Binh Duong holds trade promotion event to attract Thai investors Authorities in Binh Duong province, in collaboration with Becamex IDC - a leading developer of industrial, urban and transportation infrastructure in Vietnam - hold an online conference on March 25 to promote Thai investment in the southern province.

Business HCM City helping RoK businesses to tackle difficulties The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea (RoK), for the first time organised a dialogue between city leaders and RoK enterprises on March 25 to help them deal with difficulties in investment and business.

Business VIB eyes over 7.5 trillion VND in pre-tax profit in 2021 The Vietnam International Bank (VIB) targets posting a pre-tax profit of more than 7.5 trillion VND (324.18 million USD) in 2021, a year-on-year rise of 29 percent, the bank’s extraordinary shareholder’s meeting on March 24 heard.