The festival will be co-organised by the municipal Department of Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union.

The outstanding cultural and tourism event is held annually in Ho Chi Minh City during March.

It aims to promote the unique features of the traditional Vietnamese Ao dai and inspire and spread a love for the outfit among domestic and foreign visitors.

The festival will be held at historical and cultural relic sites and tourist destinations.

It is hoped to promote Ho Chi Minh City as a safe destination with fascinating daily life./.

VNA