The recent Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival, which attracted more than 30,000 visitors, honored the traditional dress and triggered a source of inspiration for competent parties to popularize the national costume.

Beyond a traditional dress, Ao dai, the combination of fine art and fashion, has become a brand and an ambassador for Vietnam’s tourism.



In recent years, the Vietnamese traditional dress has been nudged closer to both locals and foreigners through many films such as Leu Chong, Long Thanh cam gia ca, Ao lua Ha Dong and Co Ba Sai Gon. The dress has also left indelible impression on designers and visitors at international fashion events.



According to insiders, it is feasible to make Ao Dai become a product of the cultural industry as it is a symbol of the Vietnamese culture./.

VNA