APEC meetings in Malaysia postponed due to COVID-19
Illustrative image (Photo: malaysiakini.com)
Hanoi (VNA) – A series of meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum scheduled for April in Malaysia will be postponed till June due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In an announcement on March 17, Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) said the APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting and related meetings will be held from June 15-26 while the Meeting of APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade will be underway on June 27-28.
The MITI affirmed that the decision is made as a measure to protect the safety and health of all delegates as well as the secretariat.
Malaysia is currently the Southeast Asian nation hardest hit by the epidemic with 556 infection cases.
Its government has declared a country lock-down for two weeks, starting from March 18./.
