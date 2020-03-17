World Cambodia, Indonesia offer financial support to SMEs, people Cambodia’s State-run Rural Development Bank has approved a 50 million USD credit package for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are operating in agriculture.

World Malaysia reports first death from COVID-19 Malaysia on March 17 announced the first death from the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) outbreak.

World Philippines becomes first country to suspend stock market due to COVID-19 The Philippine Stock Exchange has shut down trading starting March 17 until further notice, as part of the country’s effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

World Malaysia postpones pre-APEC meeting due to COVID-19 Malaysia has postponed a three-day meeting of finance and central bank officials from APEC countries that was scheduled for March 17-19 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, a government spokesperson said.