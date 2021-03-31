ASEAN ASEAN moving towards smart production The Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) has been strongly affecting every field and subsequently promoting digital transformation, and ASEAN countries have therefore been working hard to adopt smart production.

Sci-Tech Dong Thap has first office for domain name “.vn” registration An office for registration of national domain name “.vn” has been inaugurated in Dong Thap province, becoming the first of its kind in the Mekong Delta locality.

Sci-Tech 5G services crucial to Vietnam’s economic development: Official The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) will take proactive steps to develop digital infrastructure, including the rollout of commercial 5G mobile services, which are expected to contribute 7.34 percent to national GDP growth by 2025, Deputy Minister Phan Tam has said.