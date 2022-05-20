Business Infographic Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 2.5 bln USD in four months Viet Nam recorded a trade surplus of 2.53 billion USD in the first four months of this year, doubling that of the same period last year, indicating continued recovery.

Business Infographic Vietnam's industrial production soars in Jan-April The index of industrial production in January - April period continued to flourish with a year-on-year increase of 7.5 percent, the General Statistics Office said.

Business Infographic FDI reaches over 10.8 billion USD in Jan-April The inflow of foreign direct investment into Vietnam hit 10.8 billion USD in January - April period, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment

Business Infographic Sustainable Macadamia Development Scheme The government recently promulgated Decision No. 344/QD-TTg approving the Sustainable Macadamia Development Scheme in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision toward 2050.