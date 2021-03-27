Argentine national news agency wishes to boost cooperation with VNA
Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh had a working session with President of the Argentine National News Agency (Telam) Bernada Llorente on March 26 to discuss measures to promote information on all areas of each country to both Vietnamese and Argentine readers.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh (R) and President of the Argentine National News Agency (Telam) Bernada Llorente (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting at the embassy, Ambassador Thanh highly valued the role of Telam, as a national news agency, in providing readers with official and timely information on Argentina’s political, economic, social and cultural aspects.
He expressed his belief that Telam will play an important role in providing information on land and people of Vietnam, as well as the country’s achievements on socio-economic development to the Argentine people.
According to the diplomat, based on agreements signed between the VNA and Telam, the two agencies can continue to strengthen the exchange of information, and coordination in producing programmes to introduce culture, economic, investment and trade potential of each country on their press products.
Telam President Llorente said expressed her impression on the land and people of Vietnam as well as the country’s economic achievements after her two visits to the Southeast Asian nation.
She affirmed that Vietnam is always a priority partner of Argentine in Asia. As a national news agency, Telam has proactively provided information on Vietnam for readers in Argentine.
Particularly, Telam has introduced Vietnam's experience in dealing with the COVID-19 epidemic as the country became a bright spot in the fight against COVID-19 in 2020.
She reaffirmed Telam will further promote its relationship with the VNA in order to move towards the signing of a more practical and effective cooperation agreement between the two sides./.