Politics Infographic National development orientations for 2021-2030 Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, head of the document sub-committee, has delivered the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s report on documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, pointing out many new and outstanding issues in the orientations for the next 10 years.

Politics Targets set by 14th National Assembly fulfilled Despite the challenges during the 14th tenure of the National Assembly from 2016 to 2020, Vietnam still recorded major achievements under the sound leadership of the Party and the careful monitoring of the National Assembly. This is partly attributable to how the National Assembly set development targets from the outset, which were practical and based on the global and domestic contexts.

Politics Appointment decision presented to Honorary Consul General in RoK Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (RoK) Nguyen Vu Tung on March 25 visited the Vietnamese Honorary Consulate General in the Busan-Keangnam region and presented Honorary Consul General Park Soo-kwan a decision concerning his appointment to the post.