Culture - Sports Library building of Nguyen Dynasty opened to public Tang Tho Lau (Library), part of the Complex of Hue Monuments in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, was opened on March 15, an important cultural event helping to revive a national-level archival centre during the Nguyen Dynasty (1802 – 1945).

Culture - Sports Female referees may officiate V.League 2’s matches for first time Female assistant referees may for the first time officiate matches of the LS V.League 2, the second tier professional association football league in Vietnam, if they overcome a mandatory physical test scheduled for March 16.

Culture - Sports Bat Trang porcelain lamps Being made from the best type of soil, porcelain lamps are a special product of the Bat Trang pottery village in Gia Lam district in Hanoi.