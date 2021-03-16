Football bodies of Vietnam, Argentina boast sound cooperation
President of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) Claudio Tapia (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Football federations of Argentina and Vietnam enjoy effective cooperation through training for players, referees, and programmes bringing Argentine footballers to play in Vietnam, said President of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) Claudio Tapia.
He made remark during a working session with Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh on March 15, on the occasion of the launch of AFA’s Football Technology Institute (FTI).
Tapia expressed his respect towards Vietnam and its people, voicing that he is ready to invite the Vietnam Football Federation’s representatives to Argentina to sign cooperation deal, along as his wish to visit Vietnam.
As digital transformation takes place in all fields of life, the FTI is to improve the quality of football teaching and training in schools as well as professional clubs, via online and in-person courses by coaches and trainers of the AFA.
For his part, FTI Director Guillermo Tofoni said he wants to introduce the model to Vietnamese schools./.