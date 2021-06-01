Army fights COVID-19 at higher level: Deputy Minister
Deputy Minister of National Defence Vu Hai San on June 1 urged military units to roll out COVID-19 prevention and control measures synchronously and effectively, saying they must be done sooner and at a higher level.
San, who is also head of the defence ministry’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, told an online meeting that the move is to minimise infections and prevent a widespread outbreak of the pandemic.
He said the pandemic is forecast to continue developing complicatedly and unexpectedly in the time ahead, with a high risk of widespread transmission, even within the military./.