Society 12 medical items added to national reserves Twelve medical items have been added to the list of national reserves under a decree issued recently by the Prime Minister.

Society Hanoi police puts anti-State propagandist on wanted list The Hanoi Department of Public Security on June 1 issued a wanted notice for Le Van Dung, alias Le Dung Vova, who was charged with anti-State propaganda.

Society COVID-19 fight gains additional support A large number of State agencies and enterprises have made donations to the fight against COVID-19 over the last few days as the country is exerting every effort to contain the latest outbreak.

Society MoLISA to give proposals on gifts for revolution contributors Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 31 assigned the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) to submit proposals to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the presentation of gifts to people who rendered services to the nation on the occasion of the 74th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).