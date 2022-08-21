Culture - Sports Lantern craft village in Nam Dinh busy ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival The Mid-Autumn Festival is now just a month away. Villagers in the Bao Dap lantern craft village in Hong Quang commune, Nam Trực district, in northern Nam Dinh province are busy making their lanterns.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese Film Week celebrates national days A series of Vietnamese films will be screened at Vietnamese Film Week nationwide as part of celebrating the 77th August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) holidays.