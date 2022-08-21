Army Games 2022: Crew No.3 of Vietnamese tank team makes good performance
Crew No.3 of the Vietnamese tank team shot down four out of the five targets in the qualifying round of Group 1 of the “Tank Biathlon” event at Army Games 2022 in Moscow on August 20 (local time).
The crew finished the competition in 29 minutes and 8 seconds, the best result of the Vietnamese tank team at the Games so far.
Crew No.1 also destroyed four out of the five targets on August 13 and finished the race in 34 minutes 50 seconds. Crew No. 2 also shot down four targets in 32 minutes and 21 seconds on August 16.
The third crew from Kazakhstan completed all of the five targets in 23 minutes and 52 seconds, while Uzbekistan hit the five targets in 24 minutes and 54 seconds.
This year’s “Tank Biathlon” event attracted the participation of 61 crews from 21 teams divided into two groups. The first group consists of teams from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia. The second comprises those from Abkhazia, Armenia, Zimbabwe, Iran, Laos, Mali, Myanmar, Syria, Sudan, Tajikistan, and South Ossetia.
Teams in Group 1 compete in the qualifying round to select the top eight to enter the semi-finals. Group 2 teams compete in a round-robin format to progress.
The 2022 Army Games, from August 13-27, has gathered 270 teams from 37 countries worldwide. Its competitions are being held in Russia, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Belarus. This year, Vietnam will host the “Emergency Area” category./.