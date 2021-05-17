Health Nearly 1.7 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Vietnam Vietnam received the second shipment of 1.682 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX Facility – the global vaccine access mechanism on May 16 afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Additional six new COVID-19 cases logged over six hours Vietnam reported six new COVID-19 cases, all detected in locked down areas and quarantine facilities, over the last six hours to 12:00pm on May 16, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health 127 new COVID-19 cases reported on May 16 morning Vietnam confirmed 127 new infections of COVID-19, all detected in quarantine facilities or in locked down areas, over the last 12 hours to 6:am on May 16, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).