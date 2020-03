(Source: Facebook Indochineart)

A total of 60 art works will be put up for auction by An Ninh Thu Do (Capital Security) newspaper and Indochine Art JSC in support of the COVID-19 fight.The auction will have five sessions taking place from 9:00 on March 29 to the end of April 4 at https://www.facebook.com/Indochineart-153288118659489. Each session will last for 48 hours with 12 lots on offer.Proceeds collected from the auction will be used to support frontline medical workers , the organisers said, calling on artists, collectors and donors to present and buy the works, or donate cash.As of March 26, Vietnam had recorded 153 COVID-19 cases, with no fatalities./.