Pham Minh Nam (second from left), an overseas Vietnamese national in the UK, presents 1 billion VND (over 43,000 USD) to support Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) – Pham Minh Nam, an overseas Vietnamese national in the UK on March 26 presented 1 billion VND (over 43,000 USD) to support Vietnam’s fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).



At a ceremony to hand over the relief held at the Embassy of Vietnam in the UK, Nam, who is the President of the Vietnamese Business Association in the UK, said he said the donation showed his responsibility for his home country at this time of hardship.

For his part, Ambassador to the UK Tran Ngoc An briefed his guest on Vietnam’s endeavours in COVID-19 prevention that call for synchronous efforts of people from all walks of life.

He expressed his gratitude for Nam's contribution, saying such support will play a crucial part in Vietnam’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

As of the end of March 26, Vietnam had reported 153 COVID-19 cases, of which 17 patients fully recovered./.