Artificial Intelligence Day 2021 slated for August 27 and 28
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day 2021, themed Empowering Innovations, will be held virtually on August 27 and 28 with a goal to promote AI research, development and application, helping to solve challenging problems in socio-economic development.
The event, organised by VinAI Research - the tech arm of Vingroup, also aims to help Vietnamese businesses apply new technologies to optimise their competitive advantages.
It is expected to bringing together the world's top-tier experts in AI and leading researchers in Vietnam to share ideas and perspectives.
The AI Day 2021 will feature three themes: "AI in Research and Development", "AI for Innovations & Global AI Products" and "AI for Education".
Dr. Bui Hai Hung, General Director of VinAI Research, said that over the years, AI has become an effective tool that helps solve difficulties as well as create many opportunities for Vietnamese businesses.
“Despite possessing great potential, the development of AI within the country still faces many challenges. As a leader in AI research and application in Vietnam, we aim to bring Vietnamese AI research and products to the world. Through AI Day 2021, VinAI wants to build a sustainable bridge between the world AI community and Vietnam, at the same time, help research teams and businesses solve challenges as well as improve technical competency, gradually reaching out to the world,” he said.
This is the third time the AI Day has been held in Vietnam. It is expected to attract about 2,000 participants./.