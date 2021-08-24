Videos Vietnam’s aerospace sector to launch new satellite Vietnam’s aerospace sector has made substantial progress in recent times, with the NanoDragon satellite, developed by the Vietnam National Space Centre, being transported to Japan ahead of its planned launch before March 2022.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese-made NanoDragon satellite scheduled to be launched on October 1 Vietnam’s NanoDragon satellite will be launch into outer space between 7:48-7:59am on October 1 (Hanoi time), according to the Vietnam National Space Centre (VNSC) under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

Sci-Tech Vietnam promotes safe use of digital platforms The Ministry of Information and Communications has issued a directive on promoting the development and use of safe and healthy digital platforms.