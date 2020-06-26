Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga, Senior Advisor to the ASEAN 2020 National Secretariat and Vietnam’s representative at the ASEAN Women for Peace Registry, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The ASEAN Leaders' Special Session on Women’s Empowerment in the Digital Age offered a chance for ASEAN leaders to show their strong commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment in the digital age, delegates said on the sidelines of the event, which took place on June 26 as part of the 36th ASEAN Summit.

Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga, Senior Advisor to the ASEAN 2020 National Secretariat and Vietnam’s representative at the ASEAN Women for Peace Registry (AWPR) said this was ASEAN leaders’ first meeting of highest level regarding gender equality in the region.

It is time for ASEAN members to discuss measures to carry out the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 amid the digital age and the impact of COVID-19, thereby determining new challenges and chances to implement international commitments, she added.

The session reflected the determination and clear message of Vietnam and other ASEAN nations in promoting multilateral cooperation in gender equality, Nga said.

Vietnam is playing an active role and a pioneer in gender equality, especially in policies and policy framework, as it is among main targets in the country’s socio-economic development, she said.



Head of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh said the session offered an opportunity to assess achievements in gender equality and women’s empowerment in the digital age.

For Vietnam, this is the last year of the implementation of the National Strategy on Gender Equality for the 2011-20.

The country has reaped fruitful results in meeting its annual targets. In particular, the proportions of female NA deputies, leaders and entrepreneurs have been on the rise, she noted./.