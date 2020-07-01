ASEAN, Australia join hands to combat COVID-19
The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia joined a special video conference on COVID-19 on June 30. Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung attended the event.
Both sides pledged to enhance the strategic partnership to soon overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic, while bolstering the development of bilateral cooperation in the coming time.
They agreed to boost the implementation of the 2020-2024 ASEAN – Australia Action Plan, support the multilateral trade system, and sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership in 2020./.