World Malaysia applies flexible exchange rate to support economy The Malaysian finance minister has said a flexible ringgit exchange rate is important to absorbing external shocks to support domestic economic activity.

World Southeast Asian startups benefit from wave of investment Southeast Asian startups are enjoying a boom in fundraising exercises by venture and buyout funds that are looking for bigger returns and turning away from regulatory turmoil in Chinese markets, even at the risk of slower growth, reported Reuters news agency.

World Singapore’s core inflation posts 14-year high Singapore's core inflation rose 5.1% in August to a nearly 14-year high, driven mainly by stronger increases in the prices of food and services.

World ASEAN forecast to lead world in export growth in next 5 years The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has recently gained the spotlight of the Global Trade Growth Atlas 2022 as it is forecast to lead the world in export growth over the next five years.