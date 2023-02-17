The 4th Meeting of the ASEAN-Chile Development Partnership Committee (AC-DPC) opens at the ASEAN Secretariat's headquarters on February 16 (Photo:asean.org)

Jakarta (VNA) - The 4th Meeting of the ASEAN-Chile Development Partnership Committee (AC-DPC) was held on February 16 at the ASEAN Secretariat's headquarters after two years of meeting via videoconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was co-chaired by Satvinder Singh, ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General for the Economic Community, and Gustavo Ayares Ossandon, Ambassador of Chile to ASEAN. In attendance were members of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN, officials from the Chilean Embassy in Indonesia and the ASEAN Secretariat. The Ambassador of Timor-Leste to Indonesia attended the meeting as an observer.

At the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitments to strengthen the development partnership through the implementation of the Practical Cooperation Areas (PCA) for the period of 2021-2025. The PCA, which is entering its third year of implementation, serves as a guiding document for engagement and cooperation between ASEAN and Chile.

Aside from reviewing the progress of the implementation of the PCA, both sides agreed to explore innovative ways to implement activities, including through modalities such as webinars and workshops.



They also consented to step up cooperation in several areas such as trade and investment; mining industry; climate change; gender equality; digital economy; public health; smart cities; sustainable and renewable energy; good governance; sustainable forest management and investment in the forestry sector; and circular economy./.