ASEAN culture and arts ministers convene 10th meeting
The 10th Meeting of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Culture and Arts (AMCA 10) and the AMCA Meetings with Dialogue Partners took place in Vientiane on October 27.
The meetings discussed the promotion of the role of ASEAN culture and arts after the COVID-19 pandemic for sustainable development, as well as the bloc’s cultural and arts strategic plan for 2016-2025, Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint 2025, and Community Vision 2025.
In her opening speech at AMCA 10, Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaket affirmed that cultural and arts are part of the ASEAN socio-cultural pillar and play an important role with positive contributions to socio-economic development.
The preservation and promotion of cultural heritages and customs have created the bloc’s identity towards the sustainable growth and prosperity of each member country, she said.
At the AMCA meetings with dialogue partners, representatives of China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea expressed their hope that results of the discussions would bring great benefits, and further promote cooperation for the successful implementation of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint 2025./.