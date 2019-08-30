At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Embassies of ASEAN member states in Russia held ASEAN Day in Moscow on August 29, on the occasion of the 52nd founding anniversary of the bloc.



Speaking at the event, Thai Ambassador to Russia and Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Russia Thanatip Upatising lauded 2019 as a year significant to the Russia – ASEAN relationship, saying that the recent meeting between ASEAN and Russian foreign ministers in Bangkok has usher in a new period to realise ASEAN – Russia action plan as well as the memorandum of understanding between ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Union.



The diplomat thanked the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia – ASEAN Business Council, academies research centres for their contributions to further deepening the Russia – ASEAN strategic partnership as well as strengthening trust between both sides.



He said ASEAN will continue developing strategic partnership with Russia.



Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said developing ties with ASEAN is one of the priorities in Russia’s external policy. Over the past two decades, the bloc has become a trustworthy partner in global issues as well as peace and security guarantee in Asia – the Pacific.



Russia respects ASEAN’s principles, he said, adding that one of the leading priorities of Russia in its position as Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation for the 2019 – 2020 period is reinforcing links with associations, especially ASEAN, contributing to ensuring stability and security in Asia – the Pacific and addressing sustainable development issues in the region.-VNA