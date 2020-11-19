Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A dialogue was held between ASEAN energy ministers and the International Energy Agency (IEA) via videoconference in Hanoi on November 19.



According to Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An, ASEAN boasts among the world’s most dynamic economic development, with total GDP topping 3.2 trillion USD and trade reaching about 2.8 trillion USD in 2019.



Fast economic growth is being accompanied by a rapid increase in energy demand, posing considerable challenges to every member country to meet such demand while realising commitments to sustainable development and environmental protection.



To achieve these goals, apart from the efforts of each member state, ASEAN needs support from development partners and international organisations, including the IEA, he said.



As an important partner of ASEAN, the IEA has carried out many activities to help the region deal with energy challenges, he noted, adding that aside from technical support it has also helped member countries overhaul their energy policies.



Despite the substantial impact of COVID-19, the agency has maintained its support for ASEAN to implement cooperation activities, especially those prioritised for 2020.



An expressed his hope that the meeting would help push the implementation of the two sides’ three-year rolling work programme for 2019-2021, to help cement an ASEAN of peace, prosperity, and sustainability./.