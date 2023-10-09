The event introduces diverse dishes imbued with the national identity of each ASEAN member country. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – The ASEAN Brussels Committee on October 7 hosted an ASEAN Family Day in Brussels to strengthen solidarity among ASEAN member nations’ embassies in Belgium.



In his opening speech, Soe Lynn Han, Ambassador of Myanmar - the chairmanship of the ABC, underlined the important role of families in building and maintaining peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.



Family is considered a precious cornerstone of society, he said, noting that creating a strong family environment has a significant impact on the development of individuals and communities.

The event highlighted the importance of building strong and happy families, he said.



The event featured art performances and sports competition activities, and introduced diverse dishes imbued with the national identity of each ASEAN member country.



Activities in the framework of the event provide an opportunity for participants to share experiences and learn how to improve family relationships, as well as promote understanding and respect for each other in a diverse society.



The event served as an occasion to promote cooperation and exchange among ASEAN member countries in improving the quality of family life and fostering family values. It also demonstrated ASEAN's commitment to promoting the importance of families in society and the development of the Southeast Asian region./.