Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture introduced at US university A Vietnamese cultural exhibition is underway at George Mason University (GMU) in the US state of Virginia, which will run to August 15.

Culture - Sports Kien Trung Palace - Residence of last two emperors of Nguyen Dynasty Kien Trung Palace is not only a grand architectural structure of significance within the Imperial City in Hue but also holds numerous historical imprints of the nation. It served as the workplace and living quarters of the last two emperors of the Nguyen Dynasty - Emperors Khai Dinh and Bao Dai.

Culture - Sports Female painters showcase their colours in group exhibition An exhibition featuring artworks in various styles and mediums from ten female painters around Vietnam is taking place at the Fine Arts Exhibition Hall on Ngo Quyen Street in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Special music show to mark 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory A special musical programme is scheduled to take place in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on May 6 in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024).