Business Phu Tho striving to make tea a key agricultural staple Described as the cradle of Vietnam’s tea, the northern mountainous province of Phu Tho has carried out a host of measures to develop the crop in a sustainable manner and ensure its quality and food safety.

Business Face mask prices on the rise The price of medical masks is on the rise after new COVID-19 community infections were confirmed in Da Nang city and Quang Ngai province.

Business THACO finishes contract to export semi-trailers to US Truong Hai Auto Corporation, known as THACO, has exported its remaining 33 semi-trailers to the US, completing the contract to supply 69 units to the country in 2020.