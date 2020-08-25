ASEAN ASEAN looks to promote post-pandemic recovery An online consultation of ASEAN economic ministers with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN BAC) took place on August 24 under the chair of Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.

ASEAN Australian firms urged to explore opportunities in ASEAN Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism, and Investment Simon Birmingham called on Australia’s business community to explore more opportunities in the ten ASEAN member states during a webinar held over the weekend.

ASEAN ASEAN senior officials convene online meeting The 38th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Energy (SOME 38) took place online on August 24 to review a series of activities and prepare for the upcoming 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM).

ASEAN Cambodia’s domestic tourism maintains growth Cambodia’s tourism sector served over 1.4 million domestic tourists during the five-day holiday last week, which were offered in compensation for the Khmer New Year holiday postponed in April, reported the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism.