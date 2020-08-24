ASEAN looks to promote post-pandemic recovery
An online consultation of ASEAN economic ministers with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN BAC) took place on August 24 under the chair of Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.
Representatives from ASEAN BAC presented recommendations on strengthening coordination between governments and ASEAN’s business community in responding to the impact of COVID-19 and building a post-pandemic economic recovery plan.
Chairman of ASEAN BAC 2020 Doan Duy Khuong highlighted the theme of the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ASEAN BIS), which is scheduled for November in Hanoi within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit.
“Digital ASEAN: Sustainability and Inclusiveness” will discuss the importance of Industry 4.0 in stimulating trade and investment growth and addressing the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis and other challenges facing the region, Khuong said.
Ministers reviewed ASEAN BAC’s activities over recent years, including the Network of Digital Startups (Digital STARS) project, the Smart Growth Connect (SGConnect) project, the ASEAN Mentorship for Entrepreneurs Network (AMEN) project, and the Digital Trade Connect project.
ASEAN BAC also mentioned the ASEAN Business Awards 2020, an annual event honouring regional businesses and recognising their important position in the ASEAN economy.
ASEAN economic ministers valued the ASEAN BAC initiative, emphasising that close coordination between governments and business communities is essential not only in responding to COVID-19 but also in promoting economic integration within ASEAN as well as between the bloc and its partner countries.
They requested ASEAN BAC work more closely with regional governments in implementing objectives set out in the Hanoi Plan of Action and the Action Plan approved by the group and its partners, such as Japan and ASEAN 3 countries, to prevent and mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic in the region and to consolidate regional supply chains, contributing to promoting post-pandemic economic recovery in the region./.