At the ASEAN-New Zealand Ministerial Meeting, the two sides agreed to carry out the new Plan of Action in the 2021-25, prioritise to support each other in COVID-19 response and sustainable recovery.

They pledged to step up cooperation in anti-terrorism and transnational crimes, education, environmental protection, climate change adaptation, natural disaster preparedness, and smart agriculture.

ASEAN and New Zealand stressed they will continue closely working together in an effort to maintain and ensure peace, security and stability in the region, including the East Sea./.

VNA