ASEAN Brazil highly values ASEAN countries’ central role in region Brazil spoke highly of the central role of ASEAN countries in the region during a meeting between the ASEAN Committee in the country and representatives from Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

ASEAN ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting convenes The two-day ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM) opened virtually on March 24 under the chair of the Permanent Secretary of the Brunei Ministry of Defence, Brigadier General (retired) Dato Seri Pahlawan Shahril Anwar Bin Haji Ma’awiah.

World Vietnam co-chairs 15th meeting of ASEAN-Japan Joint Cooperation Committee Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, and Japanese Ambassador Chiba Akira on March 23 co-chaired the 15th meeting of the ASEAN-Japan Joint Cooperation Committee.

ASEAN Malaysia’s national debt surpasses 200 billion USD Malaysia’s total debt, including offshore and other borrowings, amounts to 879.6 billion RM (213.7 billion USD), equivalent to 62 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), according to Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz.