ASEAN, RoK look to expand transport link
Transport Ministers of ASEAN member nations and the Republic of Korea (RoK) agreed to further promote cooperation between the two sides, especially in transport connectivity, at their meeting in Hanoi on November 15.
RoK delegates at the10th ASEAN-RoK Transport Ministers Meeting (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Transport Ministers of ASEAN member nations and the Republic of Korea (RoK) agreed to further promote cooperation between the two sides, especially in transport connectivity, at their meeting in Hanoi on November 15.
The 10th ASEAN-RoK Transport Ministers Meeting is part of the 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting (ATM 25), which focused on the completion of procedures for signing governmental-level multilateral documents to strengthen transport connectivity in ASEAN and between ASEAN and the partner countries of Japan, the RoK and China.
During the event, participants were updated on cooperative projects between the two sides, especially outcomes of their negotiations on an aviation agreement.
Vietnamese Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The highlighted close cooperation between ASEAN and the RoK across the fields of investment, trade, tourism and transport.
According to Minister The, the RoK is an important partner of ASEAN member countries, with two-way trade hitting 160 million USD in 2018. The RoK is looking to expand trade exchange with the bloc, aiming to lift their trade value to 200 billion USD in 2020.
The RoK, through the strategic plan “ASEAN-RoK Transport Cooperation Roadmap”, always supports the group’s member nations in developing a regional transport system, The said.
On behalf of Transport Ministers of the regional countries, Minister The thanked the RoK Government for its support for ASEAN nations in this field, especially in training human resources, developing and managing transport projects, and sharing technologies, saying that the activities have contributed to promoting transport development in the region, and enhancing connection between ASEAN and other countries as well.
Keechoo Choi, Chairman of the Metropolitan Transport Commission of the RoK, said the ASEAN-RoK Transport Ministers Meeting has laid a foundation for cooperation between the two sides.
Exchanges between ASEAN and Korean Transport Ministers have drawn up a roadmap of cooperation through a series of projects to 2029, Choi said, adding that the annual ASEAN-Korea Transport Cooperation Forum will serve as a platform for exchanging information and sharing ideas between the two sides.
At this year meeting, the two sides discussed the technology transfer related to modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, he said, noting it offers more opportunities for stronger cooperation between the RoK and ASEAN./.