World Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture to open door for more Vietnamese workers Ibaraki prefecture of Japan recently said that it wants to expand cooperation with the Vietnamese Government to ease the labour shortage by inviting more Vietnamese workers to the locality.

World Cambodia to ban import, production of single-use plastic products Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment plans to issue a circular banning the import and production of single-use plastic products as part of efforts to reduce plastic waste pollution in the country.

World ASEAN, Japan step up transport cooperation ASEAN and Japan agreed to enhance transport cooperation towards environmental sustainability at the 17th ASEAN-Japan Transport Ministers Meeting, which was held in Hanoi on November 15.

World Thailand to launch tax refund app to boost tourism spending Thai Minister of Finance Uttama Savanayana has announced that the government plans to launch a tax refund mobile application by the end of this month in a bid to increase tourism spending.