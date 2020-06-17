ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community meets online
The 15th coordination conference on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) took place by videoconference in Hanoi on June 17.
ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General Kung Phoak said that even in these difficult times of coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, the ASEAN Community still pushes ahead with efforts to implement its people-centred initiatives.
Ha Thi Minh Duc, head of the Vietnam Senior Officials’ Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council (SOCA), said Vietnam, as the ASEAN Chair 2020, hopes that ASCC’s specialised agencies will continue to promote cooperation activities to meet all targets and realise all priorities this year.
Delegates discussed ASEAN’s collective efforts in the COVID-19 response. They recognised the endeavours of senior officials in health development, labour, and social welfare and development in preventing and mitigating the impact of COVID-19 as well as building post-pandemic recovery plans.
