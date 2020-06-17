ASEAN Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 held Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh joined other ASEAN foreign ministers and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers Meeting on COVID-19 on June 17.

To cope with the adverse impact of COVID-19 on foreign investment, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak, has assigned the Board of Investment (BOI) to fine-tune its work by highlighting the strengths of the country to attract more foreign investors.

Singapore has retained its top spot as the world's most competitive economy in the latest edition of the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking.

The People's Representative Council of Indonesia on June 15 approved a draft economic development and recovery plan for 2021 submitted by the Government, which eyes 4.5-5.5 percent in economic growth.